To fake her own death, beauty blogger killed her doppelganger

A German beauty blogger identified as Shahraban K allegedly killed her doppelganger she found on Instagram to fake her own death. Shahraban reportedly enticed the other beauty blogger, Khadidja O, to meet up in Ingolstadt, Bavaria to talk shop. Then, Shahraban reportedly stabbed Khadidja in the face dozens of times to hide her identity. Shahraban then placed Khadidja's body in her own Mercedes and parked it near a friend's house who has been named as her accomplice. From The Independent:

Prosecutors believe Shahraban K wanted to run away from trouble at home. "After the investigation, it can be assumed that she wanted to go into hiding due to internal family disputes and fake her own death," Veronika Grieser of the Ingolstadt public prosecutor's office told German newspaper Bild.

Shahraban K, who was living in Munich, allegedly set up fake Instagram accounts and tried to arrange meetings with women who looked similar to her. She eventually found Khadidja O, a 23-year-old Albanian citizen, who lived about 100 miles away, police said.