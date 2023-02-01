Trump's first '23 campaign "rally" turns out to be a very "intimate event" — as in tiny (video)

Donald Trump came out of hibernation over the weekend to hit the campaign trail, holding his first so-called "rally" of the year. But, as the Daily Show's Jordan Klepper immediately found out, it turned out to be a smattering of delusional MAGA leftovers milling about on a sidewalk who believe the U.S. has a "good" military run by Trump and a "bad" military run by Biden. And, of course, the red-caps continue to pretend their one-term, twice-impeached former game show host is still the president. Absurdity at its finest.

Front page thumbnail image: The Daily Show (screengrab)