Two gentlemen ignore "road closed" warnings and drive straight into a sinkhole (photos)

A 15-foot-wide sinkhole opened up last month near Tracy, California last month, so officials set up plenty of "ROAD CLOSED" warnings with "clear, visible, and unobstructed" signs and barricades. But that didn't stop a couple of defiant gentlemen from challenging the cautionary advice and continuing on their merry way — straight into the sinkhole. Luckily there was room in the hole for both vehicles to snugly fit.

"THIS CAN'T BE REAL!" exasperated police hilariously commented on their Facebook post. "It happened again. We can't make this stuff up."



Image: California Highway Patrol – Tracy, via Facebook (screengrab)

