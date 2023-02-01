Sculpture and fashion unite in this clip of upside down and sideways being modeled on the runway. Seeing Viktor & Rolf's topsy-turvy gowns in action makes me feel like I'm experiencing a glitch in the matrix. It would be pretty funny to see people wear these in public, though. Especially in a tight restaurant or theater where it would be a challenge to walk by people without whacking them with the dress.
Upside-down gowns featured on the runway
