"30 Hour Parking" sign spotted in California city

My friend Sandi Ball noticed a parking sign with a funny typo. The sign, located on Alameda Avenue between Park and Oak Streets in Alameda, California, accidentally offers a whopping 30 hours of parking six days a week. Sandi posted a photo of the sign in a local Facebook group Tuesday, joking: "Uuuuhhm, we may or may not have a portal to another time dimension here…except on Sundays." Local media outlet KTVU contacted city officials and "learned they are aware of the error and are working to fix the sign as of Wednesday afternoon."