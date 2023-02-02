Gentleman says he doesn't know what critical race theory is, but he doesn't like it

Here's a very stable genius who is so smart, he can give an opinion on a subject he says he doesn't understand "that much."
Jason Selvig: What's the most important issue in the governor's race here in Virginia?
Very Stable Genius: Getting back to the basics of teaching children. Not teaching them critical race theory.
Jason Selvig: And and what is critical race theory?
Very Stable Genius: Well, I'm not going to get into the specifics of it because I don't understand it that much. But it's something that, I don't, what little bit that I know, I don't care for.
Jason Selvig: And what have you heard that you don't like?
Very Stable Genius: Well? I'm not gonna, you know, I don't, I don't uh, I don't have that much knowledge on it. But it's something that, I'm not, that I don't care for.
This fellow is the lifeblood of the GOP. Without millions of people with his level of critical thinking, the party would wither and die.
As John Pavlovitz says, "Republicans are not afraid of critical race theory. They don't even know what it is. They're afraid of theories critical of racists."
Thumbnail image: The Good Liars/Twitter