Gentleman says he doesn't know what critical race theory is, but he doesn't like it

Here's a very stable genius who is so smart, he can give an opinion on a subject he says he doesn't understand "that much."

Jason Selvig: What's the most important issue in the governor's race here in Virginia?

Very Stable Genius: Getting back to the basics of teaching children. Not teaching them critical race theory.

Jason Selvig: And and what is critical race theory?

Very Stable Genius: Well, I'm not going to get into the specifics of it because I don't understand it that much. But it's something that, I don't, what little bit that I know, I don't care for.

Jason Selvig: And what have you heard that you don't like?

Very Stable Genius: Well? I'm not gonna, you know, I don't, I don't uh, I don't have that much knowledge on it. But it's something that, I'm not, that I don't care for.