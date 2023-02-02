George Santos reacts just like any serial liar does when his lies are uncovered: "Damn it!"

Carla Sinclair
Congress imposter George Santos finally opens up about what was going through his mind when news broke that his entire resume had been based on lies. And it wasn't much — in fact, only two words came to Mr. Devolder Zabrosky Ravache Santos: "Damn it." (See video, posted by @Patriot Takes below.)

"When it came to light, I sat and I said, 'damn it,'" he confessed to OAN host Caitlin Sinclair (no relation to me). And her (non)reaction to his sociopathic admission? "Good luck, and godspeed."

