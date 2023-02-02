Gillian Anderson wants you to tell her your sexual fantasies (if you're a woman)

Gillian Anderson, who rose to fame as The X-Files' Agent Dana Scully, is asking women to anonymously tell her their sexual fantasies. These days Anderson plays a sex therapist on the Netflix series Sex Education.

"I'm launching a major exploration of women and sex – and I want to hear from YOU," Anderson said in the Instagram video below. "Help us to create a revolutionary book for now and for future generations by writing me a letter starting with, Dear Gillian."

"Wherever you come from, whether you're 18 or 80, you sleep with men or women or non-binary individuals or all or no one at all, I want to know your most personal desires," she said.

In an essay in The Guardian, she writes about taking inspiration of Nancy Friday's 1973 breakthrough book My Secret Garden: Women's Sexual Fantasies: