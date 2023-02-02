James Mangold is in the running to direct "Swamp Thing" for DC

Hot off the heels of James Gunn's announcement about the future of DC multimedia expansion, one of the lingering questions about the reveal centered on the talent that would be assigned to the studio's roster of upcoming projects. With the laundry list of movies and television shows that Gunn unveiled, it immediately became obvious that DC would need an equivalent number of superstar creatives to bring the studio's dreams to fruition. However, fans knew that, since most of the projects mentioned were in the early stages of pre-production.
Less than a day after the massive reveal, rumors have begun to circulate regarding who will anchor certain DCU projects, both in front of and behind the camera. According to Variety, Logan director James Mangold has been tapped to bring Swamp Thing to the silver screen. For the diehard comic fans in the audience, the decision is wonderfully serendipitous, as Len Wein played a hand in creating both Wolverine and Swamp Thing.
From Variety:
Plans have begun to formulate for James Gunn and Peter Safran's slate of DC Studios films, with filmmaker James Mangold in early talks to take on "Swamp Thing."
Plans have begun to formulate for James Gunn and Peter Safran's slate of DC Studios films, with filmmaker James Mangold in early talks to take on "Swamp Thing."
Of course, Mangold is a comic book veteran after writing, directing and executive producing the R-rated superhero movie "Logan," the third "Wolverine" film starring Hugh Jackman, which is regarded as the pinnacle of the "X-Men" movie franchise. However, the filmmaker has a particularly busy dance card, with "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" set to hit theaters in May and Searchlight's Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown," starring Timothée Chalamet, up next.https://variety.com/2023/film/news/swamp-thing-james-mangold-dc-studios-1235509528/