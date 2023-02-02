James Mangold is in the running to direct "Swamp Thing" for DC

Hot off the heels of James Gunn's announcement about the future of DC multimedia expansion, one of the lingering questions about the reveal centered on the talent that would be assigned to the studio's roster of upcoming projects. With the laundry list of movies and television shows that Gunn unveiled, it immediately became obvious that DC would need an equivalent number of superstar creatives to bring the studio's dreams to fruition. However, fans knew that, since most of the projects mentioned were in the early stages of pre-production.

Less than a day after the massive reveal, rumors have begun to circulate regarding who will anchor certain DCU projects, both in front of and behind the camera. According to Variety, Logan director James Mangold has been tapped to bring Swamp Thing to the silver screen. For the diehard comic fans in the audience, the decision is wonderfully serendipitous, as Len Wein played a hand in creating both Wolverine and Swamp Thing.

From Variety: