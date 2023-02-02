Joy Division/New Order, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners, among this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's nominees for 2023 include the greats of Joy Division/New Order—who should obviously be voted in for their massive influence on indie music and dance music that continues decades after their formation—along with legendary soul group The Spinners, the mighty Rage Against the Machine, and Willie Nelson who I'd have thought would already have a place in the Hall. The other nominees include Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, Sheryl Crow, the White Stripes, George Michael, Soundgarden, Warren Zevon, A Tribe Called Quest, and Iron Maiden.

"To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination," states the official announcement. "Eight out of 14 of the Nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon. This is the first year of eligibility for Missy Elliott and The White Stripes."

Fans can vote here and, the Hall explains, "the top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a "Fans' Ballot" that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2023 inductees."

Last year, the inductees included Eminem, Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon.

"2023 Nominees Announced" (Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)