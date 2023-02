It's the end of an era for Boeing's 747 program. After 54 years, the last Boeing 747 in production has been delivered to Ohio to live out the rest of its days as an Atlas Air cargo plane. After departing its Everett, Washington plant Wednesday to make that delivery, its flight crew painted a "747 crown" design in the sky over Washington state in honor of the jet's nickname "Queen of the Skies." (Thanks, Larry!)