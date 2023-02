Miya Turnbull is an artist who makes all kinds of spectacular masks (not just the covid kind). I love her woven masks, which are crafted from individual strips that fit together like a puzzle. The photo-like yet distorted quality of these ones fascinate me, too.

Check out her artist talk, "20 years in 20 minutes", to hear about how she began masking masks, and what her journey as a mask maker has been like throughout her life so far.

(featured image from youtube)

Thumbnail image: fran_kie/Shutterstock.com