Redlove apples are red on the inside, too. If you can get your hands on some of these festive apples, they make for the perfect Valentine's day snack. These beautiful apples aren't naturally occurring and were selectively bred by Markus Kobelt in Switzerland.

From Plantura:

"According to Mr. Kobelt, it took almost 20 years of experimenting with different crossings until the first red-fleshed dessert apple, 'Redlove Circe', hit the market in 2009."

Redlove apples are high in antioxidants and come in varieties called Era, Calypso, Circe, Odysso, Lollipop, and others. The Lollipop Redlove apple is the sweetest of all.