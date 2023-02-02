Restaurant chain in Japan suffers $125 million stock market loss after video of customer spitting on conveyor-belt sushi goes viral

A boy has been arrested for licking a soy sauce dispenser and putting his saliva on pieces of conveyor belt sushi at a restaurant in Osaka, Japan. His dinner companion recorded the video and posted it to social media, where it went viral, getting millions of views.

The restaurant called police, who arrested the boy. The restaurant is also pursuing civil actions against the boy, claiming it has "suffered reputational and financial damage" after "its stock fell by 5 percent, or nearly $125 million," reported TV Asahi.

From The Washington Post: