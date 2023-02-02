Satanic Temple opens abortion clinic named after anti-choice Supreme Court Justice Alito

Continuing their culture jamming prankster activism, the Satanic Temple (TST) is opening the Samuel Alito's Mom's Satanic Abortion Clinic, named after the Catholic anti-choice Supreme Court Justice.

"In 1950, Samuel Alito's mother did not have options, and look what happened," said Satanic Temple co-founder Malcolm Jarry. "Prior to 1973, doctors who performed abortions could lose their licenses and go to jail. The clinic's name serves to remind people just how important it is to have the right to control one's body and the potential ramifications of losing that right."

The clinic will be based in New Mexico.

"The telehealth clinic will provide virtual appointments and guidance for those who wish to participate in TST's Satanic Abortion Ritual in states where abortion has been banned," the Satanic Temple explains. "Following the free screening and telehealth appointment, patients will receive a prescription for their abortion medication."

For those who may be confused, the Satanic Temple has nothing to do with worshipping the Christian concept of the devil. Rather, it "confronts religious discrimination to secure the separation of church and state and defend the Constitutional rights of its members."

And with that, I say, Hail Satan!

(ABC News)