Take a look at the teaser for Fast and Furious's "Fast X"

If you could travel back to the early 2000s and tell people that not only would the Fast and Furious franchise still be around but that it would be close to releasing its tenth film, no one would believe you. At the time, the movies — although financially well received — were no different than any boilerplate piece of early 2000s action. However, somewhere around the fourth or fifth entry in the franchise, The Fast and Furious IP folded in on itself and became the totem for ironic cinema. The transition happened so gradually that we all just started to accept that the Fast movies were here to stay, no matter how absurd they became.

With the film's tenth entry rapidly approaching, it seems like the Fast franchise might finally be starting to decrease its momentum. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for Fast X, which could potentially be the series' last installment.