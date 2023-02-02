Zoo animals enjoy blood-flavored popsicles to stay cool

In Rio de Janeiro, temperatures have been hitting 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit). To keep zoo animals cool, their caregivers are providing a delicious, refreshing snack: blood-flavored ice. Some of the treats even have minced meat mixed into the blood popsicles.

From ABC News:

Many of the children seemed fascinated by the activity, and they expressed surprise when they found out the ingredients of the different flavors, which vary according to the species.

"For the primates, we offer fruit ice creams, which are sweet and more colorful," [zoo biologist Marina] Moraes said. "The herbivores can taste kale, pumpkin and carrot."