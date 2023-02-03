Amazon reportedly buys rights to Tomb Raider

Amazon has allegedly bought the rights to Tomb Raider, one of many beloved franchises Square Enix recently sold off. The deal was originally reported on, of all places, a Lord of the Rings news site, so take it with a grain of salt — but if true, it would make sense, given Amazon's recent forays into the gaming scene and last year's announcement that they're publishing the next Tomb Raider. This purchase covers only one of the several franchises originally sold off to Swedish conglomerate Embracer Group, however – the likes of Deus Ex, Thief and Legacy of Kain are still in Embracer's hands, although whether or not they'll do anything with them is anyone's guess. Still, it's an exciting time to be a Tomb Raider fan – one just has to hope Jeff Bezos is better at designing games than rockets.