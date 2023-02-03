Couples therapy but the therapist is a kid

In this video, we see what couples therapy would look like if the therapist were 7 years old. Sometimes, kids offer solutions that leave the adults scratching their heads and saying "why didn't we think of that?". One couple in the video told their jr. therapist that they argue over what they're going to do for fun, because one of them likes to play video games indoors and the other wants to do outdoor activities together. The 7-year-old offers an easy solution: Pokemon Go.