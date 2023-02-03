DC confirms intent to bring video games into DCU

I don't think it would be hyperbole to say that the DCU has been a bit of a mess so far. Reboots, splinters, cancellations, it seems like it's run the whole gamut – but it's not done yet. Not if James Gunn has anything to say about it. Recently, Gunn revealed his plan for 'Chapter One' of the new, rebooted DCU (where have I heard that before?), pledging to deliver two movies and two TV shows a year until the DCU eventually becomes the second MCU – which is to say, a bloated, endlessly self-referential mess.

Which is all well and good, but — bizarrely enough — video games are a part of this plan as well. Given how slow game development can be as opposed to the more turbulent waters of TV and film, the insistence on keeping everything interconnected and a part of one universe are bound to screw over a developer or two as soon as something unexpected happens — and, as the article points out, there's the obvious cost issue of getting a Hollywood actor to reprise their role (as Gunn's plan calls for).

Really, all I want is a proper sequel to Arkham City. Is that so much to ask?