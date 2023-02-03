Let's be brief: James Gunn's poll on Superman's red underwear comes to a close

Superman: — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 1, 2023

Superman has once again become one of the most important characters in cinema. Since becoming the co-head of DC Comic's film division at Warner Brothers Discovery, James Gunn has made it abundantly clear that getting Superman "right" is one of the primary agendas for his new regime. The director has even decided to personally pen a script for the studio's next movie starring the Man of Tomorrow, Superman: Legacy. However, Gunn's decisions regarding the Man of Steel have been polarizing, to say the least. In addition to starting fresh with a new tone, Gunn and DC studios decided to part ways with former Superman actor Henry Cavill.

Due to his almost decade-long tenure as the Strange Visitor, Cavill's portrayal of Superman had become the definitive take for millions of Millennials and Gen Z fans. Whether classic enthusiasts of the character like it or not, Cavill's dark and brooding version of Superman is how countless DC fans view the character in modernity. And that includes the controversial costume that removed Superman's iconic red briefs.

On Twitter, James Gunn launched a poll to determine if fans enjoyed Superman's costume with or without the red briefs. You can check out the results in the tweet linked above. Which version do you prefer?