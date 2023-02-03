Marjorie Taylor Greene says it's "miserable" being Georgia's Congresswoman: "I don't enjoy it"

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants us to know that representing the state of Georgia "has made my life miserable." (See video posted by Patriot Takes, below.)

"I don't enjoy it," the MAGA snowflake told her voters today, complaining that her life was better before she became a Congresswoman, and that she "made a lot more money" before she got to Capitol Hill. In fact, she whines, "I've lost money since I've gotten here."

Fortunately for poor Madge, this is the kind of problem that has a simple one-word solution: resign.

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com