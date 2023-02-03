The cube houses of the Netherlands

Kubuswoningen is a group of cube-shaped houses in both Helmond and Rotterdam in the Netherlands. They were designed by architect Piet Blom in 1972 and are based on the idea of a collection of "trees in a forest." Each of the 39 apartments in Rotterdam is tilted at a 45-degree angle. Most of the cubes are privately owned, but guests can book an overnight stay at the "Stayokay Hostel Rotterdam".

I love how futuristic both the inside and outside of the houses look. I'm not sure if I could get used to living in a house that is tilted to a 45-degree angle, but I would love to visit a place like this. These houses really do look like something out of a sci-fi story the way that they're clustered together as a "forest" of cube houses.