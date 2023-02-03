"Tour Guide" Clyde thinks he's triggering Democrats by handing out assault rifle pins

Remember this guy? The representative from Georgia who called the violent cop-beating J6 insurrectionists "normal tourists" and later doubled down when he was questioned about it? The same guy who was photographed screaming in terror when those same insurrectionists were trying to break into the House chamber? The one who ran away when a reporter asked him about it? The one who refused to shake the hand of a DC cop who was beaten and electroshocked by insurrectionists? Well, Andrew Clyde is back, this time fantasizing that Democrats are getting "triggered" because he's handing out little assault rifle pins to GOP hero George Santos and other congresspeople who like the pretend the term "well-regulated" isn't part of the second amendment.

Here's what he says in his video:

I'm Congressman Andrew Clyde from Georgia's 9th district. I hear that this little pin I've been giving out on the House floor has been triggering some of my Democrat colleagues. Well, I give it out to remind people of the second ammendement of the Constitution and how important it is in preserving our liberties. If I missed you on the House floor, please stop by my office [unintelligible] I have plenty more to give out.

Is it any surprise that Clyde is the owner of a $12 million gun business?