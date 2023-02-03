We're getting a second volume of the Star Wars Visions series

Star Wars and animation fit together like peanut butter and jelly. The gorgeous aesthetics associated with Lucasfilm's galaxy far, far away make it one of the best stories to adapt into animation. From lightsabers to X-wings, almost every professional animator alive would love to try their hand at offering their own rendition of George Lucas's space fantasy masterpiece.

In the 2000s, Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky anchored a brilliantly animated Clone Wars mini-series that essentially set the tone for Star Wars' identity in animation for the last two decades. Even though Cartoon Network's Clone Wars sequel series from the 2010s boasted 3D animation, the character designs were still reminiscent of Tarkovsky's work. However, after the debut of the Star Wars: Visions series, we've finally gotten a chance to witness how other animation studios would handle the franchise. According to Comic Book Resources, Star Wars: Visions is finally getting a second volume on May 4, 2023.

