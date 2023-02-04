Newscaster offers a nod to a long-forgotten rapper

The crime is here not what I am interested in sharing. That a new family felt the need to steal a stroller is terrible, and the $1500 price of the stroller is the real crime. What I do find worthy of sharing is a newscaster slyly dropping "bust a move" into the LA nightly news.

Rather than standing on a wall like Poindexter, Tim Pulliam takes his shot at around 0:45 in this video from ABC7.

I also enjoy how Pulliam is clear, from the very beginning that only the shop owner is surprised that her unattended store, which doesn't place anti-theft devices on $1500 wheeled carts, doesn't see a lot more theft.

Image: screen grab