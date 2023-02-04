Color Tv was introduced to Australia in 1975 in with this fun skit featuring television character Aunty Jack . Skip to 2:15 in the video to see color slowly enter the black and white world that the characters live in. The color "leaks" into the windows, frightening the people in the room. They are also upset that it's getting onto their new carpet. They finally realize the color is going to take over the entire room, and decide to embrace it.
The iconic clip that introduced color TV to Australia
