There's an endless AI generated Seinfeld episode running on Twitch

What's the deal with AI-generated content these days? In the last handful of months, there's been a massive uptick in news stories about the use of AI art. In the world of illustration, AI has become a hot-button issue, as it could potentially threaten the livelihood of professional artists. However, AI's application in the arts isn't only limited to digital illustration. There have also been a host of AI-generated scripts and stories that could pose a threat to writers in the coming years.

However, even though there are a plethora of downsides to AI-created content, we can still have a little fun with the tech before it takes all of our jobs. Over on Twitch, there's an AI-generated episode of Seinfeld called NOTHING, FOREVER that has been streaming for an entire month. Seeing a development like this makes that possible Hollywood writer's strike seem all the more plausible. If an AI can craft new content for cash-cow IPs with no problem, screenwriters might have a problem on their hands.

From Forbes: