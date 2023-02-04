Watch David Byrne sing David Bowie's "Heroes" with beautiful, massive backup choir (video)

Do yourself the biggest favor and take five minutes out of your day to watch this amazing video of David Byrne singing "Heroes" (written by David Bowie and Brian Eno), along with dozens of folks from Choir! Choir! Choir! singing backup. It was filmed in the Ford Foundation lobby of the Public Theater in New York City, on January 13, 2018, as part of the Under the Radar Festival. Choir! Choir! Choir! Posted the video on their YouTube page (see below), with this description:

Choir! Choir! Choir! teamed up with David Byrne and a TON of singers in the Ford Foundation lobby of the Public Theater during the Under the Radar Festival to sing 'Heroes' written by David Bowie and Brian Eno It was magical + powerful. If we ever needed a message to be our own heroes, right now is the time. Throw on some headphones + sing along.

It's really mesmerizing to watch Byrne in all of his slightly awkward glory belting out the tune. When he gets to the "I, I will be King, and You, you will be Queen" section, he's just on fire. And while of course Bowie is an absolute wonder on this song, Byrne shines, too—his voice is perfect for it, and he owns it as if he'd written it himself. I'd have given anything to be in that choir singing backup!

What's Choir! Choir! Choir!? Their website describes the Canadian choir:

Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman (AKA "DaBu") started Choir! Choir! Choir! as a weekly drop-in singing event in February 2011. Equal parts singing, comedy, and community-building, the night unfolds like a dream: you get a lyric sheet at the door, DaBu teach you the vocal arrangement, and a video is recorded. Everyone has a ball and goes home feeling great! You can join them Tuesdays in Toronto at Clinton's Tavern, or around the world on DaBu's many tours. Check "How To Join" where you can sign up for email or Facebook updates. Depending on where you live, they have options so you get the information you need! They have performed in holes, on hills, and on big stages at Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, Massey Hall, The Juno Awards, Joe's Pub, Art Gallery of Ontario, Parliament Hill in Ottawa, National Arts Centre, Luminato Festival, at TEDx Toronto, the Polaris Music Prize Gala and many more. And they've been by guest singers such as David Byrne, Patti Smith, Rufus Wainwright, Rick Astley, Tegan and Sara, Bruce Cockburn, Kathleen Edwards, Colin Hay (Men At Work), Joel Plaskett, Sarah Harmer, and Chris Murphy (Sloan).

Front page thumbnail image: Westwoodst / shutterstock.com