Freyja's Forest is a small, family-owned oddities shop in Spokane, Washington. Check out photos of their stunning items here on their Instagram page. The shop has wearables, knives, jarred specimens, and more. Their preserved specimens are all ethically sourced. As a lover of the macabre and oddities, I'm thrilled to have come across their work. These are some of the most captivating oddities I've seen. This Diaphonized Sugar Glider is one of my favorites.