A cat sleeps in hilariously impossible position — until the illusion is broken (video)

Carla Sinclair

As a cat owner, I've seen my kitties sleep in many positions – curled up, lying on their backs with their hind legs stretched out, bent over the arm of a couch… But never have I seen anything like the sleeping sphynx in the video below, posted on TikTok by Lisa Hampton Holder.

Draped by a blanket, all you see at first are two furless, alien-like limbs poking out from opposite ends of a round cat bed, 180 degrees apart. Like a super long straight stick with paws attached on each end. Or an E.T. doing the splits. Thank goodness Holder lifts the blanket to reveal just how the illusion is done.

#fyp #foryoupage #trending #foryou #funny #cats #cat #paws #meow #sphynx #hairlesscat #pets #pet #petsoftiktok #catsoftiktok #duet #viral #viralvideo #trendingvideo #meme #tiktok #tiktokchallenge

Via Newsweek
Front page thumbnail image: ILYA AKINSHIN / shutterstock.com