An 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead, but found breathing 3 hours later at the funeral home

When Water's Edge nursing home in New York says their "reNEWal" programs "aim to provide a total, immersive rehabilitation experience that renews and reinvigorates the body and soul," they ain't kidding around. In fact, an 82-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the Long Island facility was "renewed" three hours later, when she started breathing again at the funeral home.

From The Guardian:

The woman … was at Water's Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at Long Island's Port Jefferson at 11.15am Saturday when she was pronounced dead, the local county police said. The woman, whose name was not released, was reportedly taken to the OB Davis Funeral Homes in Miller Place, New York, at 1.30pm. Police said she was discovered breathing at 2.09pm. The woman was taken to a hospital. No update on her condition was available Monday. … Police said that the New York case has been referred to the state attorney general's office for investigation.

Weirdly enough, this is the second time so far this year that someone in the U.S. has been pronounced dead, only to be found alive at a funeral home hours later. The first occurred in Iowa on Jan. 3, according to the Guardian, when staff at a funeral home opened a body bag to find a 66-year-old woman, gasping for air. She was pronounced dead a second and final time two days later.