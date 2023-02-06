Check out these videos of Feline Science and Medusa, "the Angela Davis of Rap"

If you lived in Los Angeles in the mid to late 1990s and early 2000s, you might have had the fantastic good fortune and taste to see Medusa "the Gangsta Goddess" and Feline Science perform at The Good Life Cafe, a renowned spot in LA's Golden Era of Hip Hop.

Medusa is known for her wickedly wise, provocative, and erotically inclined lyrics and freestyle, tongue-twisting, and tied metaphors, angles of words that arrive sideways like bright shadows that invite the audience to nod along.

You can find a few of Medusa's songs on YouTube, including "My Mom Raised a G," "Power to the P," "On Da One," Medusa & Feline Science – Live 1999 New Year's Eve, and the Mixed tape, Medusa ‎– Feline Science (Los Angeles, CA).

"You Better Be!" from the EP Do It The Way You Feel It could rightly be called an anthem.

In 2001, Medusa w/ Ozomatli on the joint "Vocal Artillery" from the album Embrace the Chaos, released on September 11, and on Hooda Hella U with will.i.am from Black Eyed Peas.

Medusa was a central figure in Project Blowed. In this video, "Project Blowed 28 – Medusa warms the upstairs crowd."

Medusa is also featured in the documentary, Nobody Knows My Name by Rachel Raimist.