Chris Hayes on the dramatic decline in US life expectancy

Gareth Branwyn

In this All In with Chris Hayes segment, he discusses the alarming trend of declining life expectancy in the United States. The country has seen a decrease in life expectancy and is currently at a 20-year low, which is a significant departure from the historical trend of gradual increases.

Hayes attributes the decline to a combination of factors, including the opioid epidemic, increasing suicide rates, and the Covid-19 pandemic. These factors are exacerbating existing health disparities, with lower-income and communities of color being hardest hit.