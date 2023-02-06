Des Moines PD charged a naked hooligan with displaying a deadly weapon

On January 18th, Des Moines Police apprehended Trevyn Wayne Hill, 21, of Las Vegas, and charged him with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. At the time Mr. Hill was naked, and wielding a toilet plunger.
Are the Des Moines PD really that threatened by a plunger?
A 21-year-old man is accused of running naked through a hotel in Des Moines, Iowa, wielding a toilet plunger and pulling fire alarms, authorities said.
Trevyn Wayne Hill, 21, of Las Vegas, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, according to Polk County online booking records.
According to the Des Moines Police Department, Hill approached a victim in the 18th-floor stairwell at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown with the toilet plunger, KCCI-TV reported.