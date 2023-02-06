Looper has put together a round-up of 11 fantasy book adaptations coming to the small screen in 2023 and beyond. These include The Power (premiering on March 31), Nnedi Okorafor's Who Fears Death (executive produced by George R.R. Martin), Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys, and Madeline Miller's Circe.
Fantasy book adaptations coming to the small screen in the near future
- COMMENTS
- Adaptations
- fantasy
- novels
- streaming services
New trailer for the forthcoming D&D movie, Honor Among Thieves
With the recent kerfuffles over the forthcoming One D&D and Wizards of the Coast/Hasbro's designs on revoking the original Open Gaming License, Dungeons & Dragons enthusiasts could use a little… READ THE REST
Pioneering sci-fi and fantasy author C.L. Moore reads her 1933 story "Shambleau"
One of the most arresting short stories in Peter Berbergal's Appendix N sword & sorcery anthology was C.L. Moore's trippy, fantasy horror story "Black God's Kiss." The appearance of that… READ THE REST
Exclusive: Excerpt from Fantagraphics' definitive look at the rise of Comic-Con and geek fandom
See You at San Diego: An Oral History of Comic-Con, Fandom, and the Triumph of Geek Culture (released next week by Fantagraphics Books) is a fantastic, exhaustive look at the… READ THE REST
This knife sharpener is guaranteed to arrive by Valentine's Day and is on sale
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're looking for the perfect… READ THE REST
This fancy $30 toothbrush makes for a good Valentine's Day
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Nobody really wants to hear this,… READ THE REST
Treat that special someone in your life with this Microsoft Surface tablet, now only $159.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Valentine's Day is coming up, and… READ THE REST