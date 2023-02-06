Fantasy book adaptations coming to the small screen in the near future

Gareth Branwyn

Looper has put together a round-up of 11 fantasy book adaptations coming to the small screen in 2023 and beyond. These include The Power (premiering on March 31), Nnedi Okorafor's Who Fears Death (executive produced by George R.R. Martin), Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys, and Madeline Miller's Circe.