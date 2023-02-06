God spoke to modern man in 1952 and it's quite a sight

Arthur E. Lickey's book God Speaks to Modern Man is apparently a Seventh Day Adventist doctrinal book. Published in 1952, it's described as an "evangelistic presentation of gospel truth, with special emphasis on God's message for these closing days of earth's history." The fantastic illustrations though are clearly what grabbed the attention of our friends at Weird Universe. They remind me of art that would appear in a Church of the SubGenius publication but in this context, they aren't being used to illustrate a religion described as a joke (or a joke described as a religion). Rather, this is good ol' time religion through-and-through. And while you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, God does appear to be a tough negotiator.

image: Archive.org