How to cook a steak by pouring lava on it

This is a lava steak. It is unclear from which volcano the lava originated, but the cow flesh responds to the heat accordingly — it gets seared, burned, and unevenly cooked. As the "lava" hardens, it turns bright orange, like the color of greasy state fair nacho cheese. As a recovering meat eater, this would not have been appetizing before I embraced the asparagus life, nor is it now. Because the bovine muscle did not cook evenly, and the bone is quite raw, it looks like a scab in the middle of being picked.