Middle school apologizes for serving chicken & waffles and watermelon on first day of Black History Month

Nyack Middle School in New York and its food supplier Aramark apologized for serving chicken & waffles and watermelon for the student lunch on the first day of Black History Month.

"The offering of chicken & waffles as an entree with watermelon as a dessert on the first day of Black History Month was inexcusably insensitive and reflected a lack of understanding of our district's vision to address racial bias," the school principal wrote in a public apology statement.

"We are extremely disappointed by this regrettable situation and apologize to the entire Nyack community for the cultural insensitivity displayed by our food service provider," he added.

From CNN: