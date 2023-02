In Glen Ellen, California, Nick's Extreme Pest Control were called to a home to investigate a woodpecker damaging a home there. Turns out, the woodpecker had hammered holes into the outside wall of the house and was storing acorns inside. Not so weird, but when they cut into the wall from the inside of the home, 700 pounds of acorns poured out. Now that's nutty!

The woodpecker's only comment was this.