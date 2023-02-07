Bob Marley's inspiring answer to journalist asking if he's a rich man

David Pescovitz

Yesterday, Bob Marley would have celebrated his 78th birthday. In the clip above, as seen in the documentary Marley (2012), a reporter asks Marley if his music made him rich. Marley's response is inspiring not just because of what he says but the consideration he visibly puts into his answers.

Photo of Bob Marley by the great Roger Steffens, author of So Much Things To Say: The Oral History of Bob Marley.