Confessing to hoarding the eggnog in February

For some, the eggnog may be a seasonal indulgence, like coquito, another yummy, creamy delightful drink, with an extra kick from rum or whiskey always appreciated. With or without ethereal and levitating libations, whip up some eggs, milk, sugar, and nutmeg, and you're good to go. I already make an "off-season" coquito.

This is a confessional post, admitting that I bought and hoarded all types of eggnog before it was all gone. By all kinds, I mean traditional, oat milk and soy-based, peppermint flavor, and especially the locally sourced batches. I am on my last bottle and wondering what to do.

You guessed it; you can make your eggnog at home. And maybe you already do, so please share any particular strategies or recipes.

Here are two recipes. This one is discussed in a 2016 Vulture article, "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party Recap: A Very Eggnog Christmas."

Click here for a vegan version from the Minimalist Baker or one from Eric Castro from the award-winning podcast Bartender at Large.

What are the origins of eggnog? Time states, "While culinary historians debate its exact lineage, most agree eggnog originated from early medieval Britain "posset," a hot, milky, ale-like drink. By the 13th century, monks were known to drink a posset with eggs and figs. Milk, eggs, and sherry were foods of the wealthy, so eggnog was often used in toasts to prosperity and good health."

As reported in The Spruce Eats, "When the brew made it to the American colonies, it took on a whole new taste and popularity. The rum that American colonists could get from the Caribbean was considerably less expensive than the brandy, other liquors, and wine shipped from England. And so, along with the readily available supply of milk and eggs in the colonies, the rum version quickly became a drink for people of all classes."

In that spirit, I will be experimenting with all classes of recipes.