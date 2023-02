Australian skateboard manufacturer Globe has announced a collaboration with Eames Office on their line of new skateboard decks with midcentury designs and wood bending techniques of Charles and Ray Eames.

Readers of Make magazine might remember my article from issue 81 on "fun fake" toys by famous artists, which included bogus Ed Roth wood-burning sets, ersatz Silly Putty by Salvador Dali, and fictitious fingerboards by the Eames. So cool to now see these REAL ones!