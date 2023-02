A busload of voters from Rep. Kitara Ravache George Anthony Devolder Santos Zabrovsky's Congressional District NY-3 gathered in front of the MAGA hero's office to deliver a petition demanding a vote to expel him from office. In true MAGA fashion, he hid from his constituents because he doesn't care about them. He let his staff accept the petition instead. They must be so excited to include working for Santos on their resume!

Just now: Constituents deliver petition to George Santos's office demanding he leave congress. pic.twitter.com/LlOHzfOxZb — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) February 7, 2023