TikTok star Jimmy Jan, who documents his life in a wheelchair, does his Wednesday Addams Dance

I know, I know, you're probably sick of all of the versions of that now-famous Wednesday Addams dance, but here's one more that's definitely worth watching. Here's Jimmy Jan, who broke his back in August 2021 in a skiing accident, and who has since documented his recovery and rehabilitation on his social media, where he's gained a massive following. When he posted his version of the Wednesday dance, he wrote: "Dancing with my hands coz that's about all I have to work with," and "Can't shake the hips, but the hands can still boogie." He does a great job with the dance, and it's made even better with the addition of his dazzling smile. Thanks for sharing your infectious optimism, Jimmy!