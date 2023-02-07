Joe Rogan says Jews are "into money" like Italians are "into pizza"

In the latest episode of his $200 million Spotify podcast, Joe Rogan trafficked in a racist smear against Jews. "The idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous," said the popular incel influencer. "That's like saying Italians aren't into pizza. It's fucking stupid."

Comedian David Baddiel had the best response: "For the hard of understanding, 'Jews are into money' is not like 'Italians are into pizza.' Because unless my history lessons really missed something out, no one has exterminated a large section of the entire Italian community because of their love for pepperoni."