Paul Gosar, who believes the U.S. needs migrant hunters, seems especially agitated today at a border hearing (video)

Neo-Nazi ally and violent Qongressman Paul Gosar (R–AZ) is still at it. The unstable gentleman — who believes the U.S. needs migrant hunters to shoot people crossing the U.S. border — was clearly rattled today at a border hearing on the House floor, unable to stay on topic as he expressed anti-Ukraine sentiments while stoking fear that Democrats are "changing our culture." See the bizarre white-nationalist sympathizer, who has said he'd like to see part of the Constitution dismantled, in all his glory below, posted by Aaron Rupar.
