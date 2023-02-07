Turning a military truck into a tiny home overlander

Michael Ladden bought a 1994 Stewart & Stevenson M1079 military vehicle a few years ago that only had 5,000 miles on it. He spent $18,000 on the truck and some $80,000 turning it into his home. The result is an absolutely gorgeous tiny home overlander. And over land Mike has taken it, around the globe. When you get inside, it's hard to believe the inside is the same vehicle as the outside.