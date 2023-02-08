Cassadaga is a small town in Florida where many self-proclaimed psychics reside. In this short documentary, we learn about the history of Cassadega and how it became a hotspot for people interested in the mystical side of things. Apparently, Cassadega is built on a natural energy vortex (whatever that means). We also learn that many of its residents are interested in speaking to the dead in a seance-like fashion. The town even has a rather pricey "spiritualist camp" where one can become a certified psychic after 6 years of training. Are the spiritualists of Cassadaga legit? You must decide for yourself.