Eloquent seven-year-old explains why 'peek-a-boo can change the world' in TED Talk

When Molly Wright took the TED Talk stage in 2021 to champion the benefits of play in lifelong learning, she was just seven years old. But that didn't stop her from slaying it. When she's not on stage, this young Australian is an animal activist who runs Molly's Wildlife Warriors with her parents. (Rusty's Electric Dreams)

"What if I was to tell you that a game of peek-a-boo could change the world?" asks seven-year-old Molly Wright, one of the youngest-ever TED speakers. Breaking down the research-backed ways parents and caregivers can support children's healthy brain development, Wright highlights the benefits of play on lifelong learning, behavior and well-being, sharing effective strategies to help all kids thrive by the age of five. She's joined onstage by one-year-old Ari and his dad, Amarjot, who help illustrate her big ideas about brain science.

Not sure how I missed this video when it went viral a couple of years ago but it was so impressive that I had to share it today in case anyone missed it originally.